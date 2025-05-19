New Analyst Forecast: $NXRT Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NXRT. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $NXRT.
$NXRT Insider Trading Activity
$NXRT insiders have traded $NXRT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL RICHARDS (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 5,814 shares for an estimated $193,275 and 0 sales.
$NXRT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $NXRT stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEXPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 643,406 shares (-41.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,433,839
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 344,572 shares (-90.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,620,931
- LANDMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, L.P. added 292,415 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,559,164
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP removed 284,886 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,893,990
- INVESCO LTD. added 128,745 shares (+63.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,089,289
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 111,587 shares (-2.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,411,034
- BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ added 101,459 shares (+109.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,010,674
