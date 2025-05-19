New Analyst Forecast: $NXRT Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NXRT. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $NXRT.

$NXRT Insider Trading Activity

$NXRT insiders have traded $NXRT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL RICHARDS (See Remarks) has made 2 purchases buying 5,814 shares for an estimated $193,275 and 0 sales.

$NXRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $NXRT stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

