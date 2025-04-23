New Analyst Forecast: $NXPI Given $229.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NXPI. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 229.0 for NXPI.

$NXPI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NXPI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $NXPI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $285.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $229.0 on 04/21/2025

Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $300.0 on 11/11/2024

Chris Caso from Wolfe Research set a target price of $290.0 on 11/05/2024

Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $231.0 on 11/05/2024

Blayne Curtis from Jefferies set a target price of $300.0 on 11/05/2024

Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $285.0 on 11/05/2024

$NXPI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NXPI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.

$NXPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 454 institutional investors add shares of $NXPI stock to their portfolio, and 577 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

