New Analyst Forecast: $NXPI Given $229.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NXPI. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 229.0 for NXPI.
$NXPI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NXPI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $NXPI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $285.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $229.0 on 04/21/2025
- Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $300.0 on 11/11/2024
- Chris Caso from Wolfe Research set a target price of $290.0 on 11/05/2024
- Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $231.0 on 11/05/2024
- Blayne Curtis from Jefferies set a target price of $300.0 on 11/05/2024
- Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $285.0 on 11/05/2024
$NXPI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NXPI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.
$NXPI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 454 institutional investors add shares of $NXPI stock to their portfolio, and 577 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,627,711 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $338,319,731
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,389,505 shares (-27.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,808,614
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,071,355 shares (-18.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $222,681,136
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 958,270 shares (-7.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $199,176,419
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 837,471 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,068,347
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 824,317 shares (+27.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,334,288
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 789,970 shares (-30.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,195,264
