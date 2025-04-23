Stocks
NXPI

New Analyst Forecast: $NXPI Given $229.0 Price Target

April 23, 2025 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NXPI. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 229.0 for NXPI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NXPI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NXPI forecast page.

$NXPI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NXPI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $NXPI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $285.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $229.0 on 04/21/2025
  • Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $300.0 on 11/11/2024
  • Chris Caso from Wolfe Research set a target price of $290.0 on 11/05/2024
  • Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $231.0 on 11/05/2024
  • Blayne Curtis from Jefferies set a target price of $300.0 on 11/05/2024
  • Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $285.0 on 11/05/2024

$NXPI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NXPI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NXPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 454 institutional investors add shares of $NXPI stock to their portfolio, and 577 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,627,711 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $338,319,731
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,389,505 shares (-27.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,808,614
  • FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,071,355 shares (-18.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $222,681,136
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 958,270 shares (-7.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $199,176,419
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 837,471 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,068,347
  • VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 824,317 shares (+27.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,334,288
  • LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 789,970 shares (-30.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,195,264

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NXPI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.