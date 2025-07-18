New Analyst Forecast: $NXPI Given $210.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NXPI. Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a price target of 210.0 for NXPI.

$NXPI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NXPI recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $NXPI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $245.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $210.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $275.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $275.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Francois-Xavier Bouvignies from UBS set a target price of $276.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $250.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $250.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $289.0 on 06/12/2025

$NXPI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NXPI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NXPI Insider Trading Activity

$NXPI insiders have traded $NXPI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER WUAMETT (EVP & General Counsel) sold 9,132 shares for an estimated $2,100,360

ANDREW MICALLEF (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $213,940

$NXPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 511 institutional investors add shares of $NXPI stock to their portfolio, and 549 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

