New Analyst Forecast: $NXE Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NXE. Desjardins gave a rating of 'Buy' for $NXE.
$NXE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NXE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Desjardins issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025
$NXE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $NXE stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 11,316,168 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,809,594
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 8,773,791 shares (+103.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,394,321
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 5,464,187 shares (+302.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,534,199
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 3,719,100 shares (+605.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,698,759
- MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP removed 3,342,960 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,009,890
- L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD added 3,226,055 shares (+11.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,484,986
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 3,143,014 shares (+141.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,112,132
