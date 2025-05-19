New Analyst Forecast: $NWSA Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NWSA. Curry Baker from Guggenheim set a price target of 45.0 for NWSA.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NWSA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NWSA forecast page.
$NWSA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 298 institutional investors add shares of $NWSA stock to their portfolio, and 245 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 15,066,584 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $410,112,416
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 4,778,711 shares (+545.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,076,513
- STATE STREET CORP added 4,300,904 shares (+16.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,070,606
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 3,440,483 shares (-69.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,649,947
- 59 NORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 2,185,542 shares (+24.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,490,453
- DODGE & COX added 2,183,613 shares (+18.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,437,945
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 2,071,640 shares (-95.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,390,040
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.