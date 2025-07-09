New Analyst Forecast: $NWL Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NWL. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $NWL.

$NWL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NWL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

$NWL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NWL recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $NWL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $6.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $9.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $11.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $8.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $5.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $8.0 on 04/24/2025

$NWL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of $NWL stock to their portfolio, and 238 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

