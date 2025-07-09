New Analyst Forecast: $NWL Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NWL. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $NWL.
$NWL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NWL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NWL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NWL forecast page.
$NWL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NWL recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $NWL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $6.0 on 07/09/2025
- Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 06/13/2025
- Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $9.0 on 05/02/2025
- Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $11.0 on 05/01/2025
- Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $8.0 on 05/01/2025
- Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $5.0 on 05/01/2025
- Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $8.0 on 04/24/2025
$NWL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of $NWL stock to their portfolio, and 238 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 8,475,385 shares (+401.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,547,387
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,568,377 shares (+35.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,323,937
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 4,273,541 shares (+25.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,495,954
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 3,334,988 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,676,925
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 3,270,110 shares (+15193.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,274,682
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,102,364 shares (-4.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,234,656
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,592,690 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,074,678
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.