New Analyst Forecast: $NWL Given $5.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NWL. Peter Grom from UBS set a price target of 5.5 for NWL.

$NWL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NWL recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $NWL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $5.5 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a target price of $6.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $6.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $9.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $8.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $11.0 on 05/01/2025

$NWL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of $NWL stock to their portfolio, and 246 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

