New Analyst Forecast: $NWE Given $59.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NWE. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 59.0 for NWE.

$NWE Insider Trading Activity

$NWE insiders have traded $NWE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY THOMAS CLARK sold 7,400 shares for an estimated $384,430

BRITT E IDE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,402 shares for an estimated $75,631.

$NWE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $NWE stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

