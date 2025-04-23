Stocks
NWE

New Analyst Forecast: $NWE Given $59.0 Price Target

April 23, 2025 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NWE. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 59.0 for NWE.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NWE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NWE forecast page.

$NWE Insider Trading Activity

$NWE insiders have traded $NWE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANTHONY THOMAS CLARK sold 7,400 shares for an estimated $384,430
  • BRITT E IDE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,402 shares for an estimated $75,631.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NWE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $NWE stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NWE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.