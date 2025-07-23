New Analyst Forecast: $NVT Given $89.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NVT. Justin Clare from Roth Capital set a price target of 89.0 for NVT.
$NVT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVT recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $NVT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Justin Clare from Roth Capital set a target price of $89.0 on 07/23/2025
- Ken Newman from Keybanc set a target price of $84.0 on 07/15/2025
- Vladimir Bystricky from Citigroup set a target price of $86.0 on 07/14/2025
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $80.0 on 07/09/2025
- Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $87.0 on 07/07/2025
- Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 05/05/2025
- Scott Graham from Seaport Global set a target price of $74.0 on 03/21/2025
$NVT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NVT stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/01, 03/07 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/05.
$NVT Insider Trading Activity
$NVT insiders have traded $NVT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LYNNETTE R HEATH (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 4,041 shares for an estimated $247,915
$NVT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 287 institutional investors add shares of $NVT stock to their portfolio, and 322 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP added 3,277,769 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,820,650
- FMR LLC removed 2,121,466 shares (-40.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,207,247
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 1,684,069 shares (+625.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,278,896
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,542,129 shares (-27.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,838,402
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 1,388,578 shares (+1869.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,789,258
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 933,159 shares (+131.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,916,194
- INVESCO LTD. removed 787,986 shares (-45.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,306,226
