New Analyst Forecast: $NVT Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NVT. Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a price target of 80.0 for NVT.

$NVT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVT recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $NVT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $80.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $87.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Jefferson Harralson from Keybanc set a target price of $72.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Vladimir Bystricky from Citigroup set a target price of $59.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Scott Graham from Seaport Global set a target price of $74.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 David Silver from CL King set a target price of $70.0 on 03/17/2025

$NVT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVT stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/01, 03/07 and 0 sales.

on 04/01, 03/07 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/05.

$NVT Insider Trading Activity

$NVT insiders have traded $NVT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LYNNETTE R HEATH (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 4,041 shares for an estimated $247,915

$NVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 287 institutional investors add shares of $NVT stock to their portfolio, and 307 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

