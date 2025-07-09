New Analyst Forecast: $NVST Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NVST. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $NVST.

$NVST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVST in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/27/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

$NVST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVST recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $NVST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $23.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jeff Johnson from Baird set a target price of $23.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $18.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $17.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Michael Cherny from B of A Securities set a target price of $23.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Rachel Vatnsdal from JP Morgan set a target price of $19.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $19.0 on 03/06/2025

$NVST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $NVST stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

