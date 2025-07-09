New Analyst Forecast: $NVST Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NVST. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $NVST.
$NVST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVST in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/27/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025
$NVST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVST recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $NVST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $23.0 on 07/09/2025
- Jeff Johnson from Baird set a target price of $23.0 on 05/27/2025
- Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $18.0 on 05/05/2025
- Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $17.0 on 04/30/2025
- Michael Cherny from B of A Securities set a target price of $23.0 on 04/29/2025
- Rachel Vatnsdal from JP Morgan set a target price of $19.0 on 03/06/2025
- Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $19.0 on 03/06/2025
$NVST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $NVST stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 4,332,541 shares (+1985.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,779,657
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,886,895 shares (-75.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,087,807
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 3,354,688 shares (+161.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,901,914
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 3,337,842 shares (-69.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,611,152
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,136,291 shares (-85.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,872,382
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,886,980 shares (-58.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,569,274
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,625,206 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,051,055
