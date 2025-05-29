New Analyst Forecast: $NVST Given $23.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NVST. Jeff Johnson from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 23.0 for NVST.
$NVST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVST recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $NVST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeff Johnson from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $23.0 on 05/27/2025
- Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $18.0 on 05/05/2025
- Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $16.0 on 04/15/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $19.0 on 03/08/2025
- An analyst from New Street set a target price of $19.0 on 03/06/2025
$NVST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $NVST stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 4,332,541 shares (+1985.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,779,657
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,886,895 shares (-75.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,087,807
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 3,354,688 shares (+161.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,901,914
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 3,337,842 shares (-69.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,611,152
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,136,291 shares (-85.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,872,382
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,886,980 shares (-58.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,569,274
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,625,206 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,051,055
