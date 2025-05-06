New Analyst Forecast: $NVST Given $18.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NVST. Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a price target of 18.0 for NVST.

$NVST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVST recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $NVST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $18.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Jeff Johnson from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $21.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $16.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $19.0 on 03/08/2025

on 03/08/2025 An analyst from New Street set a target price of $19.0 on 03/06/2025

$NVST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $NVST stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

