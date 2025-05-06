New Analyst Forecast: $NVST Given $18.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NVST. Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a price target of 18.0 for NVST.
$NVST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVST recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $NVST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $18.0 on 05/05/2025
- Jeff Johnson from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $21.0 on 05/02/2025
- Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $16.0 on 04/15/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $19.0 on 03/08/2025
- An analyst from New Street set a target price of $19.0 on 03/06/2025
$NVST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $NVST stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 3,354,688 shares (+161.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,901,914
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 2,918,569 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,299,196
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,882,844 shares (+72.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,610,060
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 2,544,320 shares (-34.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,079,932
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,414,080 shares (+160.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,407,020
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,090,179 shares (-33.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,816,489
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,089,923 shares (+19.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,024,614
