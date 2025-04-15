New Analyst Forecast: $NVST Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NVST. Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 16.0 for NVST.
$NVST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVST recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $NVST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $16.0 on 04/15/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $19.0 on 03/08/2025
- An analyst from New Street set a target price of $19.0 on 03/06/2025
- Michael Cherny from Leerink Partners set a target price of $23.0 on 10/31/2024
- Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $17.0 on 10/31/2024
- Jeff Johnson from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $22.0 on 10/31/2024
$NVST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $NVST stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 2,918,569 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,299,196
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,882,844 shares (+72.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,610,060
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 2,544,320 shares (-34.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,079,932
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 2,047,551 shares (+6247.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,497,258
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,089,923 shares (+19.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,024,614
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 1,081,246 shares (-13.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,857,235
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 1,064,740 shares (-10.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,538,834
