New Analyst Forecast: $NVST Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NVST. Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 16.0 for NVST.

$NVST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVST recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $NVST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $16.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $19.0 on 03/08/2025

on 03/08/2025 An analyst from New Street set a target price of $19.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Michael Cherny from Leerink Partners set a target price of $23.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $17.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Jeff Johnson from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $22.0 on 10/31/2024

$NVST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $NVST stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

