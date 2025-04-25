New Analyst Forecast: $NVO Given 'Sell' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NVO. DBS Bank gave a rating of 'Sell' for $NVO.

$NVO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DBS Bank issued a "Sell" rating on 04/25/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/20/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/22/2024

$NVO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVO stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 03/27 and 0 sales.

on 03/27 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

$NVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 699 institutional investors add shares of $NVO stock to their portfolio, and 952 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

