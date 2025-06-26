New Analyst Forecast: $NVMI Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NVMI. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $NVMI.
$NVMI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVMI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NVMI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NVMI forecast page.
$NVMI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $NVMI stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 521,634 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,735,816
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 491,527 shares (-76.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,603,171
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 312,979 shares (-13.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,691,419
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 223,713 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,237,017
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 174,685 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,199,686
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 173,648 shares (+449.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,008,535
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 145,184 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,761,766
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.