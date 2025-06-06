New Analyst Forecast: $NVGS Given 'Reduce' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NVGS. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Reduce' for $NVGS.
$NVGS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVGS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Reduce" rating on 06/05/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NVGS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NVGS forecast page.
$NVGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $NVGS stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST SABREPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 436,312 shares (-63.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,807,312
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 306,769 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,083,095
- GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC removed 295,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,926,450
- UBS GROUP AG removed 210,925 shares (-83.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,807,411
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 181,712 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,789,279
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 170,300 shares (+25.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,266,693
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 152,470 shares (+284.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,029,375
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.