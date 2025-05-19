New Analyst Forecast: $NVEE Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NVEE. William Blair gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $NVEE.

$NVEE Insider Trading Activity

$NVEE insiders have traded $NVEE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD TONG (Exec VP and General Counsel) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $401,670

$NVEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $NVEE stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

