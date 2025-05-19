New Analyst Forecast: $NVEE Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NVEE. William Blair gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $NVEE.
$NVEE Insider Trading Activity
$NVEE insiders have traded $NVEE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD TONG (Exec VP and General Counsel) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $401,670
$NVEE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $NVEE stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EMERALD ADVISERS, LLC removed 702,679 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,540,624
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 635,564 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,247,318
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 517,740 shares (+1325.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,976,849
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 402,506 shares (+26.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,756,290
- EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST removed 383,146 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,383,223
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 307,169 shares (+14.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,919,146
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 260,422 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,018,331
