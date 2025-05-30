New Analyst Forecast: $NVDA Given $180.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NVDA. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 180.0 for NVDA.
$NVDA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVDA recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $NVDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $172.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $170.0 on 05/29/2025
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $180.0 on 05/29/2025
- Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $170.0 on 05/29/2025
- Srini Pajjuri from Raymond James set a target price of $150.0 on 04/16/2025
- Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $160.0 on 03/19/2025
- Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $180.0 on 03/19/2025
- John Vinh from KeyBanc set a target price of $190.0 on 03/19/2025
$NVDA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 7 times. They made 7 purchases worth up to $105,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 04/09, 03/17, 01/21, 01/08, 12/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 7 times. They made 7 purchases worth up to $105,000 on 04/16, 04/07, 03/11, 03/10 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 04/14, 01/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 8 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/11, 02/26 and 6 sales worth up to $90,000 on 03/11, 03/03, 02/25, 01/29, 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE TERRI A. SEWELL purchased up to $15,000 on 04/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales worth up to $90,000 on 04/09, 01/29, 01/28, 01/17, 01/16, 12/19.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to $350,000 on 04/07, 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 03/27, 02/26.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 01/14 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS sold up to $1,000,000 on 02/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE NANCY PELOSI has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $1,000,000 on 12/20 and 1 sale worth up to $5,000,000 on 12/31.
$NVDA Insider Trading Activity
$NVDA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TENCH COXE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $131,263,863.
- COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 133,330 shares for an estimated $16,815,310.
- ROBERT K BURGESS sold 53,324 shares for an estimated $6,158,404
- AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,695 shares for an estimated $5,544,783.
- AARTI S. SHAH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,368,377.
- DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,134,360.
- JOHN DABIRI sold 2,663 shares for an estimated $292,930
$NVDA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,728 institutional investors add shares of $NVDA stock to their portfolio, and 2,302 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 46,627,472 shares (+33.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,053,485,415
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 36,523,224 shares (+58.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,958,387,017
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 36,342,523 shares (-8.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,938,802,642
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 34,926,619 shares (+20.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,785,346,967
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 34,415,454 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,729,946,904
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 32,380,763 shares (+50.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,509,427,093
- NORGES BANK added 32,313,926 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,339,437,122
