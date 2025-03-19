New Analyst Forecast: $NVDA Given $160.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NVDA. Quinn Bolton from Needham set a price target of 160.0 for NVDA.

$NVDA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVDA recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $NVDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Vinh from KeyBanc set a target price of $190.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $160.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $162.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $180.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Frank Lee from HSBC set a target price of $185.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer set a target price of $175.0 on 01/09/2025

on 01/09/2025 Chris Caso from Wolfe Research set a target price of $180.0 on 11/21/2024

$NVDA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NVDA Insider Trading Activity

$NVDA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TENCH COXE has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,000,000 shares for an estimated $367,004,958 .

. MARK A STEVENS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 485,100 shares for an estimated $60,690,313 .

. COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 133,340 shares for an estimated $16,800,169 .

. ROBERT K BURGESS sold 53,324 shares for an estimated $6,158,404

AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,695 shares for an estimated $5,544,783 .

. DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,133,068 .

. JOHN DABIRI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,379 shares for an estimated $394,602.

$NVDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,283 institutional investors add shares of $NVDA stock to their portfolio, and 2,112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

