New Analyst Forecast: $NVAX Given $9.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NVAX. Alec Stranahan from B of A Securities set a price target of 9.0 for NVAX.

$NVAX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVAX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NVAX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alec Stranahan from B of A Securities set a target price of $9.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $6.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Eric Joseph from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 05/09/2025

$NVAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $NVAX stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

