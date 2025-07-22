New Analyst Forecast: $NVAX Given $9.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NVAX. Alec Stranahan from B of A Securities set a price target of 9.0 for NVAX.
$NVAX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVAX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NVAX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alec Stranahan from B of A Securities set a target price of $9.0 on 07/22/2025
- Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $6.0 on 06/17/2025
- Eric Joseph from JP Morgan set a target price of $7.0 on 05/09/2025
$NVAX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $NVAX stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,836,986 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,595,080
- UBS GROUP AG removed 3,441,609 shares (-70.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,060,713
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,962,175 shares (-60.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,987,541
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 2,529,346 shares (-43.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,213,107
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,528,857 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,209,973
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 902,283 shares (-64.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,783,634
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 814,226 shares (+95.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,219,188
