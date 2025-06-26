New Analyst Forecast: $NUVL Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NUVL. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $NUVL.

$NUVL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NUVL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NUVL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NUVL forecast page.

$NUVL Insider Trading Activity

$NUVL insiders have traded $NUVL stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 55 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES RICHARD PORTER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 179,301 shares for an estimated $13,415,092 .

. DARLENE NOCI (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 50,016 shares for an estimated $3,639,531 .

. MATTHEW SHAIR has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $322,439 .

. CHRISTOPHER DURANT TURNER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,016 shares for an estimated $320,009 .

. ALEXANDRA BALCOM (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,016 shares for an estimated $320,009 .

. DEBORAH ANN MILLER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,964 shares for an estimated $236,182 .

. HENRY E. PELISH (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,683 shares for an estimated $213,817.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NUVL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $NUVL stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.