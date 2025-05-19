New Analyst Forecast: $NUTX Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NUTX. Benchmark gave a rating of 'Buy' for $NUTX.

$NUTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NUTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

$NUTX Insider Trading Activity

$NUTX insiders have traded $NUTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NUTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON CHRISTIAN BATES (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $81,810

