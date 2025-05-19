New Analyst Forecast: $NU Given 'Positive' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NU. Susquehanna gave a rating of 'Positive' for $NU.
$NU Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/14/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 12/02/2024
$NU Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NU stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
$NU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 441 institutional investors add shares of $NU stock to their portfolio, and 371 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SC US (TTGP), LTD. removed 125,141,430 shares (-53.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,281,448,243
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 40,181,132 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $411,454,791
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC removed 40,180,168 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $411,444,920
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 25,183,680 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $257,880,883
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC removed 23,977,233 shares (-30.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $245,526,865
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 23,046,628 shares (+20.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $235,997,470
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 17,307,280 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $177,226,547
