New Analyst Forecast: $NTST Given $17.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NTST. An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 17.0 for NTST.
$NTST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTST recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $NTST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Kilichowski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $18.0 on 04/07/2025
- An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 04/03/2025
- Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $18.0 on 11/11/2024
- Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a target price of $19.0 on 10/14/2024
$NTST Insider Trading Activity
$NTST insiders have traded $NTST stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK MANHEIMER (President, CEO and Secretary) has made 8 purchases buying 12,500 shares for an estimated $190,081 and 0 sales.
- DANIEL P DONLAN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $30,270 and 0 sales.
$NTST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $NTST stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,063,862 shares (-54.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,203,647
- RUSH ISLAND MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,994,324 shares (-84.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,219,684
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP removed 1,683,855 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,826,548
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 1,521,668 shares (+46.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,531,602
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,309,462 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,528,887
- TRIBUTARY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 892,818 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,633,374
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 886,283 shares (+195.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,540,904
