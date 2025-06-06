New Analyst Forecast: $NTRS Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NTRS. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $NTRS.
$NTRS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTRS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/03/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 01/23/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/03/2025
$NTRS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTRS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NTRS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $95.0 on 04/07/2025
- Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $102.0 on 01/23/2025
- Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $110.0 on 01/03/2025
$NTRS Insider Trading Activity
$NTRS insiders have traded $NTRS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER CHERECWICH (Chief Operating Officer) sold 26,132 shares for an estimated $2,936,191
- TERESA PARKER (President/Asset Servicing) sold 6,467 shares for an estimated $650,709
- DAVID W JR FOX (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,076 shares for an estimated $535,771
- THOMAS A SOUTH (Executive Vice President) sold 3,804 shares for an estimated $429,852
- CLIVE BELLOWS (Executive Vice President) sold 3,300 shares for an estimated $329,835
- JASON J. TYLER (President/Wealth Management) sold 2,237 shares for an estimated $252,042
- JANE KARPINSKI (Executive Vice President) sold 2,262 shares for an estimated $251,828
- JOHN LANDERS (Controller) sold 900 shares for an estimated $100,296
- KELLEY CONWAY (Executive Vice President) sold 500 shares for an estimated $52,640
- ROBERT EDWARD JR. MORITZ purchased 112 shares for an estimated $10,261
- AENGUS HALLINAN (Executive Vice President) sold 5 shares for an estimated $528
$NTRS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 348 institutional investors add shares of $NTRS stock to their portfolio, and 389 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,104,633 shares (+233.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,972,045
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ removed 950,338 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,409,645
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 716,929 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,725,045
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 585,992 shares (+47.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,808,110
- INVESCO LTD. added 558,287 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,075,012
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 548,377 shares (-41.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,097,391
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 471,789 shares (-31.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,541,984
