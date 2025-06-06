New Analyst Forecast: $NTRS Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NTRS. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $NTRS.

$NTRS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTRS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 01/23/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$NTRS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTRS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NTRS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $95.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $102.0 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $110.0 on 01/03/2025

$NTRS Insider Trading Activity

$NTRS insiders have traded $NTRS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER CHERECWICH (Chief Operating Officer) sold 26,132 shares for an estimated $2,936,191

TERESA PARKER (President/Asset Servicing) sold 6,467 shares for an estimated $650,709

DAVID W JR FOX (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,076 shares for an estimated $535,771

THOMAS A SOUTH (Executive Vice President) sold 3,804 shares for an estimated $429,852

CLIVE BELLOWS (Executive Vice President) sold 3,300 shares for an estimated $329,835

JASON J. TYLER (President/Wealth Management) sold 2,237 shares for an estimated $252,042

JANE KARPINSKI (Executive Vice President) sold 2,262 shares for an estimated $251,828

JOHN LANDERS (Controller) sold 900 shares for an estimated $100,296

KELLEY CONWAY (Executive Vice President) sold 500 shares for an estimated $52,640

ROBERT EDWARD JR. MORITZ purchased 112 shares for an estimated $10,261

AENGUS HALLINAN (Executive Vice President) sold 5 shares for an estimated $528

$NTRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 348 institutional investors add shares of $NTRS stock to their portfolio, and 389 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

