New Analyst Forecast: $NTRA Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NTRA. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $NTRA.

$NTRA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTRA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

$NTRA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NTRA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTRA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 11/20.

$NTRA Insider Trading Activity

$NTRA insiders have traded $NTRA stock on the open market 231 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 231 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW RABINOWITZ (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 222,848 shares for an estimated $35,991,123 .

. STEVEN LEONARD CHAPMAN (CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 226,520 shares for an estimated $34,513,023 .

. MICHAEL BURKES BROPHY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 90,125 shares for an estimated $15,231,949 .

. ROELOF BOTHA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 87,473 shares for an estimated $14,793,563 .

. SOLOMON MOSHKEVICH (PRESIDENT, CLINICALDIAGNOSTICS) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 54,508 shares for an estimated $8,711,008 .

. DANIEL RABINOWITZ (SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 37,830 shares for an estimated $6,219,834 .

. JONATHAN SHEENA has made 0 purchases and 77 sales selling 37,834 shares for an estimated $5,869,858 .

. JOHN FESKO (PRESIDENT, CHIEF BUS. OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 29,437 shares for an estimated $4,821,095 .

. GAIL BOXER MARCUS has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 21,682 shares for an estimated $3,309,237 .

. ROWAN E CHAPMAN sold 1,767 shares for an estimated $300,808

$NTRA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 344 institutional investors add shares of $NTRA stock to their portfolio, and 326 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

