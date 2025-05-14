New Analyst Forecast: $NTR Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NTR. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $NTR.

$NTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/11/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 11/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NTR forecast page.

$NTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 289 institutional investors add shares of $NTR stock to their portfolio, and 301 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.