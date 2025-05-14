New Analyst Forecast: $NTR Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NTR. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $NTR.
$NTR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/11/2024
- Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 11/18/2024
$NTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 289 institutional investors add shares of $NTR stock to their portfolio, and 301 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 6,813,253 shares (-18.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $304,893,071
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 3,341,169 shares (+159.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $149,517,312
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 3,125,395 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,861,426
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 2,459,392 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,158,000
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,327,718 shares (+49.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $115,617,753
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,111,590 shares (+22.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,882,675
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 1,792,900 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,232,275
