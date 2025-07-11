Stocks
NTR

New Analyst Forecast: $NTR Given $66.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NTR. Laurence Alexander from Jefferies set a price target of 66.0 for NTR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NTR forecast page.

$NTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTR recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $NTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Laurence Alexander from Jefferies set a target price of $66.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $64.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Vincent Sinisi from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Steve Hansen from Raymond James set a target price of $68.0 on 06/17/2025
  • Steve Byrne from B of A Securities set a target price of $63.0 on 05/14/2025
  • Ben Isaacson from Scotiabank set a target price of $62.0 on 05/14/2025
  • Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer set a target price of $63.0 on 05/13/2025

$NTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 289 institutional investors add shares of $NTR stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.