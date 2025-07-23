New Analyst Forecast: $NTR Given $64.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NTR. Eric Beaumont from UBS set a price target of 64.0 for NTR.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NTR forecast page.
$NTR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTR recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $NTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Eric Beaumont from UBS set a target price of $64.0 on 07/23/2025
- Richard Garchitorena from Wells Fargo set a target price of $62.0 on 07/17/2025
- Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer set a target price of $65.0 on 07/15/2025
- Laurence Alexander from Jefferies set a target price of $66.0 on 07/11/2025
- Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $64.0 on 07/07/2025
- Vincent Sinisi from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 06/26/2025
- Steve Hansen from Raymond James set a target price of $68.0 on 06/17/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $NTR Data Alerts
Sign Up
$NTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 287 institutional investors add shares of $NTR stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 7,685,692 shares (+25.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $381,748,321
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,924,377 shares (-98.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,923,805
- SILCHESTER INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS LLP removed 2,866,554 shares (-27.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $166,948,104
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 2,659,080 shares (+106.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,076,503
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,608,348 shares (+48.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,556,645
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 2,459,392 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,158,000
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,327,718 shares (+49.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $115,617,753
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.