New Analyst Forecast: $NTR Given $64.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NTR. Eric Beaumont from UBS set a price target of 64.0 for NTR.

$NTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTR recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $NTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Beaumont from UBS set a target price of $64.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Richard Garchitorena from Wells Fargo set a target price of $62.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer set a target price of $65.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Laurence Alexander from Jefferies set a target price of $66.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $64.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Vincent Sinisi from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Steve Hansen from Raymond James set a target price of $68.0 on 06/17/2025

$NTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 287 institutional investors add shares of $NTR stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

