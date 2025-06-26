Stocks
NTNX

New Analyst Forecast: $NTNX Given 'Overweight' Rating

June 26, 2025 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NTNX. KeyBanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $NTNX.

$NTNX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTNX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/20/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/02/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NTNX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NTNX forecast page.

$NTNX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTNX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NTNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $94.0 on 02/27/2025
  • An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $83.0 on 02/27/2025

$NTNX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NTNX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTNX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NTNX Insider Trading Activity

$NTNX insiders have traded $NTNX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GROEN MAX PIETER DE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,980,467 shares for an estimated $830,759,670.
  • RAJIV RAMASWAMI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 164,649 shares for an estimated $12,113,643.
  • STEVEN J GOMO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,000 shares for an estimated $1,659,661.
  • VIRGINIA GAMBALE sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $546,000
  • RUKMINI SIVARAMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,915 shares for an estimated $347,539.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NTNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 358 institutional investors add shares of $NTNX stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NTNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.