New Analyst Forecast: $NTNX Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NTNX. KeyBanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $NTNX.

$NTNX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTNX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/20/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025

$NTNX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTNX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NTNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $94.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $83.0 on 02/27/2025

$NTNX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NTNX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTNX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$NTNX Insider Trading Activity

$NTNX insiders have traded $NTNX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROEN MAX PIETER DE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,980,467 shares for an estimated $830,759,670 .

. RAJIV RAMASWAMI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 164,649 shares for an estimated $12,113,643 .

. STEVEN J GOMO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,000 shares for an estimated $1,659,661 .

. VIRGINIA GAMBALE sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $546,000

RUKMINI SIVARAMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,915 shares for an estimated $347,539.

$NTNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 358 institutional investors add shares of $NTNX stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

