New Analyst Forecast: $NTAP Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NTAP. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $NTAP.

$NTAP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTAP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

$NTAP Insider Trading Activity

$NTAP insiders have traded $NTAP stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J BERRY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 65,000 shares for an estimated $7,818,088 .

. GEORGE KURIAN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 51,000 shares for an estimated $5,599,917 .

. CESAR CERNUDA (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,696 shares for an estimated $4,305,303 .

. ANDERS GUSTAFSSON has made 3 purchases buying 5,524 shares for an estimated $499,597 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS MICHAEL NEVENS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,333 shares for an estimated $397,391 .

. ELIZABETH M O'CALLAHAN (EVP, Chief Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,653 shares for an estimated $298,309 .

. LORENZO DANIEL DE (VP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 625 shares for an estimated $74,548.

$NTAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 391 institutional investors add shares of $NTAP stock to their portfolio, and 507 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

