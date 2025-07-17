New Analyst Forecast: $NTAP Given $130.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NTAP. Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a price target of 130.0 for NTAP.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTAP recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $NTAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $113.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $130.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $110.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $117.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $100.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 David Vogt from UBS set a target price of $108.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $106.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $100.0 on 04/28/2025

$NTAP Insider Trading Activity

$NTAP insiders have traded $NTAP stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE KURIAN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 51,000 shares for an estimated $5,255,738 .

. MICHAEL J BERRY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,042,221 .

. CESAR CERNUDA (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,696 shares for an estimated $1,775,523 .

. ANDERS GUSTAFSSON has made 3 purchases buying 5,524 shares for an estimated $499,597 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ELIZABETH M O'CALLAHAN (EVP, Chief Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,432 shares for an estimated $254,371 .

. LORENZO DANIEL DE (VP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 927 shares for an estimated $98,684.

$NTAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 387 institutional investors add shares of $NTAP stock to their portfolio, and 452 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

