Stocks
NTAP

New Analyst Forecast: $NTAP Given $130.0 Price Target

July 17, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NTAP. Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a price target of 130.0 for NTAP.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NTAP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NTAP forecast page.

$NTAP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTAP recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $NTAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $113.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $130.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $110.0 on 06/02/2025
  • Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $117.0 on 05/30/2025
  • Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $100.0 on 05/30/2025
  • David Vogt from UBS set a target price of $108.0 on 05/30/2025
  • Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $106.0 on 05/20/2025
  • Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $100.0 on 04/28/2025

$NTAP Insider Trading Activity

$NTAP insiders have traded $NTAP stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GEORGE KURIAN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 51,000 shares for an estimated $5,255,738.
  • MICHAEL J BERRY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,042,221.
  • CESAR CERNUDA (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,696 shares for an estimated $1,775,523.
  • ANDERS GUSTAFSSON has made 3 purchases buying 5,524 shares for an estimated $499,597 and 0 sales.
  • ELIZABETH M O'CALLAHAN (EVP, Chief Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,432 shares for an estimated $254,371.
  • LORENZO DANIEL DE (VP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 927 shares for an estimated $98,684.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NTAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 387 institutional investors add shares of $NTAP stock to their portfolio, and 452 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NTAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.