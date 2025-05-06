New Analyst Forecast: $NSSC Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NSSC. Lake Street gave a rating of 'Hold' for $NSSC.

$NSSC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NSSC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025

$NSSC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NSSC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NSSC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jaeson Schmidt from Lake Street set a target price of $30.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Jeremy Hamblin from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $28.0 on 02/04/2025

$NSSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $NSSC stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

