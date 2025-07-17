Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $NSIT Given $165.0 Price Target

July 17, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NSIT. Joseph Cardoso from JP Morgan set a price target of 165.0 for NSIT.

$NSIT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NSIT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NSIT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $164.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Joseph Cardoso from JP Morgan set a target price of $165.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Vincent Colicchio from Barrington Research set a target price of $164.0 on 05/20/2025

$NSIT Insider Trading Activity

$NSIT insiders have traded $NSIT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSIT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HOLDINGS, L.P. VALUEACT sold 600,000 shares for an estimated $78,564,000
  • RICHARD E ALLEN sold 6,801 shares for an estimated $1,064,418
  • JENNIFER M VASIN (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 1,788 shares for an estimated $300,071

$NSIT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $NSIT stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

