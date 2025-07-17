New Analyst Forecast: $NSIT Given $165.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NSIT. Joseph Cardoso from JP Morgan set a price target of 165.0 for NSIT.
$NSIT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NSIT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NSIT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $164.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Cardoso from JP Morgan set a target price of $165.0 on 07/17/2025
- Vincent Colicchio from Barrington Research set a target price of $164.0 on 05/20/2025
$NSIT Insider Trading Activity
$NSIT insiders have traded $NSIT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSIT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOLDINGS, L.P. VALUEACT sold 600,000 shares for an estimated $78,564,000
- RICHARD E ALLEN sold 6,801 shares for an estimated $1,064,418
- JENNIFER M VASIN (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 1,788 shares for an estimated $300,071
$NSIT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $NSIT stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 787,334 shares (-73.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,092,226
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 292,701 shares (-47.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,902,222
- ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 214,175 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,124,108
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 181,104 shares (+48.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,163,788
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 172,367 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $23,801,297
- INVESCO LTD. removed 153,692 shares (-49.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,052,263
- UBS GROUP AG added 146,995 shares (+186.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,047,780
