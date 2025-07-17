New Analyst Forecast: $NSIT Given $165.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NSIT. Joseph Cardoso from JP Morgan set a price target of 165.0 for NSIT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NSIT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NSIT forecast page.

$NSIT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NSIT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NSIT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $164.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Cardoso from JP Morgan set a target price of $165.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Vincent Colicchio from Barrington Research set a target price of $164.0 on 05/20/2025

$NSIT Insider Trading Activity

$NSIT insiders have traded $NSIT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSIT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS, L.P. VALUEACT sold 600,000 shares for an estimated $78,564,000

RICHARD E ALLEN sold 6,801 shares for an estimated $1,064,418

JENNIFER M VASIN (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 1,788 shares for an estimated $300,071

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NSIT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $NSIT stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.