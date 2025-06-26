New Analyst Forecast: $NSC Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NSC. Susquehanna gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $NSC.

$NSC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NSC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

$NSC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NSC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NSC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $260.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $260.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a target price of $255.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $293.0 on 03/07/2025

$NSC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NSC stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 05/05, 04/04, 02/12, 01/21 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/04, 02/12, 01/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 04/11, 02/24.

on 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/11, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

on 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 02/25.

$NSC Insider Trading Activity

$NSC insiders have traded $NSC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GILBERT H LAMPHERE purchased 607 shares for an estimated $157,735

$NSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 635 institutional investors add shares of $NSC stock to their portfolio, and 782 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

