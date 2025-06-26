Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $NSC Given 'Neutral' Rating

June 26, 2025 — 10:31 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NSC. Susquehanna gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $NSC.

$NSC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NSC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NSC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NSC forecast page.

$NSC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NSC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NSC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $260.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $260.0 on 06/24/2025
  • Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a target price of $255.0 on 04/24/2025
  • An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $293.0 on 03/07/2025

$NSC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NSC stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NSC Insider Trading Activity

$NSC insiders have traded $NSC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GILBERT H LAMPHERE purchased 607 shares for an estimated $157,735

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 635 institutional investors add shares of $NSC stock to their portfolio, and 782 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,710,930 shares (+31.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $642,083,770
  • LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,327,398 shares (-30.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $314,394,216
  • STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP removed 1,029,267 shares (-88.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $243,781,888
  • FMR LLC added 1,011,868 shares (+32.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $239,660,935
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 716,487 shares (-66.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $169,699,945
  • AMUNDI removed 644,219 shares (-49.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $152,583,270
  • ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 611,198 shares (+341.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,762,246

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

