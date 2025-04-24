New Analyst Forecast: $NSC Given $255.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NSC. Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a price target of 255.0 for NSC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NSC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NSC forecast page.

$NSC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NSC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NSC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a target price of $255.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $293.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $265.0 on 01/08/2025

$NSC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NSC stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 04/04, 02/12, 01/21, 12/24 and 0 sales.

on 04/04, 02/12, 01/21, 12/24 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NSC Insider Trading Activity

$NSC insiders have traded $NSC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD H ANDERSON has made 3 purchases buying 1,400 shares for an estimated $357,309 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SAMEH FAHMY has made 2 purchases buying 1,350 shares for an estimated $342,279 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GILBERT H LAMPHERE purchased 607 shares for an estimated $157,735

MARK R GEORGE (President & CEO) purchased 200 shares for an estimated $49,967

WILLIAM JR. CLYBURN purchased 201 shares for an estimated $49,930

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 615 institutional investors add shares of $NSC stock to their portfolio, and 688 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.