New Analyst Forecast: $NSC Given $255.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NSC. Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a price target of 255.0 for NSC.
$NSC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NSC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NSC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a target price of $255.0 on 04/24/2025
- An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $293.0 on 03/07/2025
- Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $265.0 on 01/08/2025
$NSC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NSC stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 04/04, 02/12, 01/21, 12/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
$NSC Insider Trading Activity
$NSC insiders have traded $NSC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD H ANDERSON has made 3 purchases buying 1,400 shares for an estimated $357,309 and 0 sales.
- SAMEH FAHMY has made 2 purchases buying 1,350 shares for an estimated $342,279 and 0 sales.
- GILBERT H LAMPHERE purchased 607 shares for an estimated $157,735
- MARK R GEORGE (President & CEO) purchased 200 shares for an estimated $49,967
- WILLIAM JR. CLYBURN purchased 201 shares for an estimated $49,930
$NSC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 615 institutional investors add shares of $NSC stock to their portfolio, and 688 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 3,276,558 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $769,008,162
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,291,607 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $303,140,162
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 918,559 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,585,797
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 889,766 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $208,828,080
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 760,909 shares (-36.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,585,342
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 657,467 shares (+158.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $154,307,504
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 580,293 shares (+16.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,194,767
