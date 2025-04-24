Stocks
NSC

New Analyst Forecast: $NSC Given $255.0 Price Target

April 24, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

April 24, 2025 — 12:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NSC. Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a price target of 255.0 for NSC.

$NSC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NSC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NSC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a target price of $255.0 on 04/24/2025
  • An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $293.0 on 03/07/2025
  • Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $265.0 on 01/08/2025

$NSC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NSC stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NSC Insider Trading Activity

$NSC insiders have traded $NSC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RICHARD H ANDERSON has made 3 purchases buying 1,400 shares for an estimated $357,309 and 0 sales.
  • SAMEH FAHMY has made 2 purchases buying 1,350 shares for an estimated $342,279 and 0 sales.
  • GILBERT H LAMPHERE purchased 607 shares for an estimated $157,735
  • MARK R GEORGE (President & CEO) purchased 200 shares for an estimated $49,967
  • WILLIAM JR. CLYBURN purchased 201 shares for an estimated $49,930

$NSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 615 institutional investors add shares of $NSC stock to their portfolio, and 688 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

