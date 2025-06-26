Stocks
NSA

New Analyst Forecast: $NSA Given 'Underperform' Rating

June 26, 2025 — 10:31 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NSA. Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $NSA.

$NSA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NSA in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/24/2025

$NSA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NSA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from National Bank set a target price of $33.0 on 06/24/2025
  • Ki Bin Kim from Truist Financial set a target price of $37.0 on 05/19/2025

$NSA Insider Trading Activity

$NSA insiders have traded $NSA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$NSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $NSA stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

