New Analyst Forecast: $NSA Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NSA. Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a price target of 35.0 for NSA.
$NSA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NSA recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $NSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $35.0 on 07/23/2025
- Ki Bin Kim from Truist Securities set a target price of $37.0 on 05/19/2025
- Ravi Vaidya from Mizuho set a target price of $35.0 on 04/09/2025
- Wesley Golladay from Baird set a target price of $39.0 on 03/13/2025
- Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $41.0 on 03/12/2025
$NSA Insider Trading Activity
$NSA insiders have traded $NSA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL J SCHALL purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $154,160
$NSA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $NSA stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 1,352,292 shares (+3283.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,280,304
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 955,103 shares (-37.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,631,058
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 666,283 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,251,550
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 598,378 shares (+273.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,576,093
- GILLSON CAPITAL LP added 406,445 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,013,933
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 354,451 shares (-81.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,965,369
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 310,200 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,221,880
