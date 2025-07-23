New Analyst Forecast: $NSA Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NSA. Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a price target of 35.0 for NSA.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NSA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NSA forecast page.

$NSA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NSA recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $NSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $35.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Ki Bin Kim from Truist Securities set a target price of $37.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Ravi Vaidya from Mizuho set a target price of $35.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Wesley Golladay from Baird set a target price of $39.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $41.0 on 03/12/2025

$NSA Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $NSA Data Alerts

$NSA insiders have traded $NSA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J SCHALL purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $154,160

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $NSA stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.