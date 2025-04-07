New Analyst Forecast: $NRXP Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NRXP. BTIG gave a rating of 'Buy' for $NRXP.

$NRXP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NRXP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

EF Hutton issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NRXP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NRXP forecast page.

$NRXP Insider Trading Activity

$NRXP insiders have traded $NRXP stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN C JAVITT (Chairman and Chief Scientist) purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $46,800

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NRXP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $NRXP stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.