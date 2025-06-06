New Analyst Forecast: $NRIX Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NRIX. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $NRIX.
$NRIX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NRIX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NRIX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NRIX forecast page.
$NRIX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NRIX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NRIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Leerink Partners set a target price of $16.0 on 03/17/2025
- Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 02/03/2025
$NRIX Insider Trading Activity
$NRIX insiders have traded $NRIX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTINE RING (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,634 shares for an estimated $324,443.
- HOUTE HANS VAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,272 shares for an estimated $238,480.
- GWENN HANSEN (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,067 shares for an estimated $112,101.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$NRIX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $NRIX stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 2,500,000 shares (+83.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,700,000
- COMMODORE CAPITAL LP added 978,907 shares (+32.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,629,415
- KYNAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 800,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,504,000
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 654,506 shares (-75.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,775,531
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 640,552 shares (+132.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,609,757
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 638,609 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,586,674
- UBS GROUP AG added 598,034 shares (+796.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,104,643
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.