New Analyst Forecast: $NRIX Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NRIX. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $NRIX.

$NRIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NRIX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025

$NRIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NRIX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NRIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Leerink Partners set a target price of $16.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 02/03/2025

$NRIX Insider Trading Activity

$NRIX insiders have traded $NRIX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTINE RING (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,634 shares for an estimated $324,443 .

. HOUTE HANS VAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,272 shares for an estimated $238,480 .

. GWENN HANSEN (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,067 shares for an estimated $112,101.

$NRIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $NRIX stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

