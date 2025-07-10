New Analyst Forecast: $NRIX Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NRIX. David Dai from UBS set a price target of 26.0 for NRIX.

$NRIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NRIX recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $NRIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sudan Loganathan from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $30.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer set a target price of $30.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 David Dai from UBS set a target price of $26.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Gil Blum from Needham set a target price of $27.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Stephen Willey from Stifel set a target price of $35.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $36.0 on 04/02/2025

$NRIX Insider Trading Activity

$NRIX insiders have traded $NRIX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOUTE HANS VAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,272 shares for an estimated $238,480 .

. CHRISTINE RING (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,874 shares for an estimated $212,148 .

. GWENN HANSEN (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,067 shares for an estimated $112,101.

$NRIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $NRIX stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

