New Analyst Forecast: $NRIX Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NRIX. David Dai from UBS set a price target of 26.0 for NRIX.
$NRIX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NRIX recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $NRIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sudan Loganathan from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $30.0 on 07/10/2025
- Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer set a target price of $30.0 on 07/10/2025
- David Dai from UBS set a target price of $26.0 on 07/10/2025
- Gil Blum from Needham set a target price of $27.0 on 04/29/2025
- Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $25.0 on 04/09/2025
- Stephen Willey from Stifel set a target price of $35.0 on 04/09/2025
- Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $36.0 on 04/02/2025
$NRIX Insider Trading Activity
$NRIX insiders have traded $NRIX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOUTE HANS VAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,272 shares for an estimated $238,480.
- CHRISTINE RING (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,874 shares for an estimated $212,148.
- GWENN HANSEN (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,067 shares for an estimated $112,101.
$NRIX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $NRIX stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 2,500,000 shares (+83.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,700,000
- COMMODORE CAPITAL LP added 978,907 shares (+32.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,629,415
- KYNAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 800,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,504,000
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 654,506 shares (-75.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,775,531
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 640,552 shares (+132.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,609,757
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 638,609 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,586,674
- UBS GROUP AG added 598,034 shares (+796.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,104,643
