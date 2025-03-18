New Analyst Forecast: $NRIX Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NRIX. An analyst from Leerink Partners set a price target of 16.0 for NRIX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NRIX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NRIX forecast page.

$NRIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NRIX recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $NRIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Leerink Partners set a target price of $16.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 David Dai from UBS set a target price of $35.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $30.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer set a target price of $35.0 on 10/15/2024

on 10/15/2024 Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $32.0 on 10/15/2024

$NRIX Insider Trading Activity

$NRIX insiders have traded $NRIX stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTINE RING (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 42,782 shares for an estimated $950,339 .

. HOUTE HANS VAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 14,550 shares for an estimated $283,834 .

. GWENN HANSEN (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,127 shares for an estimated $156,796.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NRIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $NRIX stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.