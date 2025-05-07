New Analyst Forecast: $NRG Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NRG. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $NRG.
$NRG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NRG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
$NRG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NRG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/28.
$NRG Insider Trading Activity
$NRG insiders have traded $NRG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT J GAUDETTE (Exec VP, NRG Business) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $5,484,600
- BRUCE CHUNG (EVP & CFO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,952,600
- ELISABETH B DONOHUE sold 1,082 shares for an estimated $0
$NRG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 443 institutional investors add shares of $NRG stock to their portfolio, and 377 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 4,868,000 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $439,190,960
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,192,759 shares (-16.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $304,780,774
- BARCLAYS PLC added 3,045,330 shares (+250.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,749,672
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 2,357,842 shares (-16.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,724,505
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,605,583 shares (+4195.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,268,953
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,317,956 shares (-52.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,905,990
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,045,189 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,296,951
