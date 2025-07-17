New Analyst Forecast: $NRG Given $185.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NRG. Ryan Levine from Citigroup set a price target of 185.0 for NRG.

$NRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NRG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $NRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Levine from Citigroup set a target price of $185.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $197.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 J.R. Weston from Raymond James set a target price of $195.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $167.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $200.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $173.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $132.0 on 05/05/2025

$NRG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NRG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/28 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/20.

$NRG Insider Trading Activity

$NRG insiders have traded $NRG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN HOWELL sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $7,725,000

$NRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 453 institutional investors add shares of $NRG stock to their portfolio, and 394 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

