NRDS

New Analyst Forecast: $NRDS Given $14.0 Price Target

May 07, 2025 — 06:23 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NRDS. Justin Patterson from KeyBanc set a price target of 14.0 for NRDS.

$NRDS Insider Trading Activity

$NRDS insiders have traded $NRDS stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SAMUEL YOUNT (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 1,205,609 shares for an estimated $16,198,408.
  • LAUREN STCLAIR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,856 shares for an estimated $166,458

$NRDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $NRDS stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

