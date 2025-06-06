New Analyst Forecast: $NPO Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NPO. KeyBanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $NPO.

$NPO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NPO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NPO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NPO forecast page.

$NPO Insider Trading Activity

$NPO insiders have traded $NPO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN R. BOWER (SVP, Controller and CAO) sold 997 shares for an estimated $199,061

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $NPO stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.