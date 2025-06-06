New Analyst Forecast: $NPO Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NPO. KeyBanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $NPO.
$NPO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NPO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025
$NPO Insider Trading Activity
$NPO insiders have traded $NPO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN R. BOWER (SVP, Controller and CAO) sold 997 shares for an estimated $199,061
$NPO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $NPO stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 794,882 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,603,958
- APERTURE INVESTORS, LLC removed 161,014 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,766,864
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 155,678 shares (-16.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,187,143
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 107,411 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,378,025
- BAMCO INC /NY/ added 93,037 shares (+66.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,052,456
- NORGES BANK removed 91,720 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,817,113
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 78,595 shares (-6.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,715,885
