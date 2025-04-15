New Analyst Forecast: $NOW Given $1025.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NOW. Samad Samana from Jefferies set a price target of 1025.0 for NOW.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NOW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NOW forecast page.

$NOW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOW recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $NOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1005.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $1025.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $990.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Rob Oliver from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $1010.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $1000.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Brad Reback from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $1175.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Mark Murphy from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $950.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Jackson Ader from KeyBanc set a target price of $1040.0 on 10/24/2024

$NOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOW stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 03/31.

on 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 03/19.

on 03/19. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/13, 02/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 03/13, 02/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 12/24, 11/07 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NOW Insider Trading Activity

$NOW insiders have traded $NOW stock on the open market 100 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 100 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM R MCDERMOTT (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 33,195 shares for an estimated $33,021,693 .

. PAUL JOHN SMITH (Pres., Global Cust.& Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 13,868 shares for an estimated $13,953,192 .

. GINA MASTANTUONO (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,109 shares for an estimated $7,799,668 .

. RUSSELL S ELMER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,476 shares for an estimated $7,516,889 .

. JEFFREY A MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,161 shares for an estimated $5,285,966 .

. JACQUELINE P CANNEY (Chief People & AI Enblmt. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 3,964 shares for an estimated $3,934,684 .

. NICHOLAS TZITZON (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,258 shares for an estimated $3,053,575 .

. ANITA M SANDS sold 2,229 shares for an estimated $2,372,993

LARRY QUINLAN has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 830 shares for an estimated $837,412 .

. PAUL EDWARD CHAMBERLAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $609,105 .

. KEVIN THOMAS MCBRIDE (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200 shares for an estimated $200,637 .

. DEBORAH BLACK sold 58 shares for an estimated $54,725

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,008 institutional investors add shares of $NOW stock to their portfolio, and 838 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.