New Analyst Forecast: $NOV Given 'Buy' Rating

July 16, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

July 16, 2025 — 12:22 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NOV. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $NOV.

$NOV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOV in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025
  • Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 07/01/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/05/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/30/2025
  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

$NOV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOV recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $NOV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $22.0 on 07/16/2025
  • Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $18.0 on 07/01/2025
  • Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $10.0 on 06/05/2025
  • Elizabeth Porter from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $15.0 on 05/16/2025
  • Luke Lemoine from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 05/01/2025
  • David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Arun Jayaram from JP Morgan set a target price of $17.0 on 04/30/2025

$NOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of $NOV stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

