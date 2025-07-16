New Analyst Forecast: $NOV Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NOV. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $NOV.

$NOV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOV in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 07/01/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/05/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/30/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NOV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NOV forecast page.

$NOV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOV recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $NOV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $22.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $18.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $10.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Elizabeth Porter from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $15.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Luke Lemoine from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Arun Jayaram from JP Morgan set a target price of $17.0 on 04/30/2025

$NOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of $NOV stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.