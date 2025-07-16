New Analyst Forecast: $NOV Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NOV. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $NOV.
$NOV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOV in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 07/01/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/05/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/30/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
$NOV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOV recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $NOV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $22.0 on 07/16/2025
- Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $18.0 on 07/01/2025
- Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $10.0 on 06/05/2025
- Elizabeth Porter from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $15.0 on 05/16/2025
- Luke Lemoine from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 05/01/2025
- David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 04/30/2025
- Arun Jayaram from JP Morgan set a target price of $17.0 on 04/30/2025
$NOV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of $NOV stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 7,358,552 shares (-59.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,997,161
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 5,087,705 shares (-89.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,434,870
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 4,657,393 shares (-51.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,885,521
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,362,853 shares (+88.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,182,622
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 3,292,990 shares (+220.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,119,307
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 2,294,639 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,924,405
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 1,983,938 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,195,536
