New Analyst Forecast: $NOMD Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NOMD. Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a price target of 20.0 for NOMD.
$NOMD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOMD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NOMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $20.0 on 07/15/2025
- John Baumgartner from Mizuho set a target price of $26.0 on 03/04/2025
$NOMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $NOMD stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,308,983 shares (-8.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,721,515
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,158,076 shares (-84.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,756,193
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,019,957 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,042,155
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 765,428 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,040,660
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 649,122 shares (-38.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,755,247
- POLARIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 630,000 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,379,500
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 587,810 shares (-52.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,550,466
