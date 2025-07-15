Stocks
NOMD

New Analyst Forecast: $NOMD Given $20.0 Price Target

July 15, 2025 — 04:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NOMD. Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a price target of 20.0 for NOMD.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NOMD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NOMD forecast page.

$NOMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOMD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NOMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $20.0 on 07/15/2025
  • John Baumgartner from Mizuho set a target price of $26.0 on 03/04/2025

$NOMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $NOMD stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC removed 1,308,983 shares (-8.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,721,515
  • INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,158,076 shares (-84.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,756,193
  • BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,019,957 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,042,155
  • FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 765,428 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,040,660
  • ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 649,122 shares (-38.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,755,247
  • POLARIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 630,000 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,379,500
  • DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 587,810 shares (-52.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,550,466

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NOMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.